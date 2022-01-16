Watch: 3 reasons why Brandon Moreno deserves your attention

Brandon Moreno could win the award for the nicest fighter in UFC history. He could also win the award for being the most likable fighter in UFC history.

UFC 270 is just around the corner and 'The Assassin Baby' looks to defend his flyweight strap against 'The God of War' Deiveson Figueiredo to cap off the third fight in the historic trilogy.

Moreno is a savage in the octagon, always demonstrating his patented Mexican toughness. His career in the UFC came with its ups and downs, but Moreno bit on his mouthpiece, leveled up, and became the champion he promised he would always be.

The first Mexican-born UFC champion has shown the MMA world that a small-town boy with a dream and a will could achieve great things, even if they had some unlikely beginnings.

Moreno's dream came true when he submitted the seemingly unbeatable Deiveson Figueiredo. He now sits upon the throne of flyweight greatness and has gained the support of fans and UFC fighters alike.

'The Assassin Baby' has a lot going for him in and out of the octagon. Here are three reasons why Brandon Moreno deserves your attention.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim