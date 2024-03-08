3 years before accepting Jake Paul fight, Mike Tyson claimed that mere "30 second" sparring session left him bedridden for one week

Mike Tyson once revealed that just a small amount of training often left him bedridden for a number of days.

Earlier this week, both Jake Paul and Tyson shocked the world when they dropped the announcement for their upcoming bout. The pair are now set to officially face off in the boxing ring on July 20. at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, and marks the first ever combat sports event that the streaming service will host.

The bout has received a mixed reception, with a majority of fans concerned for 'Iron Mike' and his health. This is largely due to the age difference between Tyson and Paul, as the former heavyweight boxing champ is 30 years older than 'The Problem Child'.

The 57-year-old has also previously discussed his fighting capability during episode #1532 of The Joe Rogan Experience back in 2020. Rogan had asked Tyson, who was 54-years-old at the time, about a 30 second clip of sparring footage that he had released.

Rogan stated that he viewed the footage as somebody looking to make a serious return to boxing; however Tyson admitted that he was left bed bound for a week after filming the clip. He said:

"Let me tell you something about that video. I did that video and I was in bed for a week. That was 30 seconds and I was in bed for a week. It's not funny because it made me realise that this is big boy sh*t."

Catch Mike Tyson's comments here (3:49):

Mike Tyson releases statement amid fan backlash for Jake Paul bout

Mike Tyson has issued a statement following the criticism and concern expressed by fans for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

'Iron Mike' last stepped into the boxing ring for a professional bout back in 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride via a sixth round stoppage. He subsequently announced his retirement following the loss, bowing out as one of the greatest to ever do it and with a 50-6-2 NC record.

Tyson released a statement about the upcoming fight. He noted that Paul has taken serious strides as a boxer in recent years, but assured fans that he will be fighting to finish the 27-year-old.

Courtesy of MMA Junkie on X, Mike Tyson said:

"I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul ... He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT ... I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

