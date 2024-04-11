37-year-old Nong-O says there's no secret to his career longevity: "It's all about how you take care of your health"

Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama says there is no secret to the success he enjoys today, crediting his experience and dedication to his craft as reasons why he can still hang with the most elite of this generation.

At 37 years of age, many warriors who started around the same time as the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion have been out of the game in search of other avenues.

However, the Evolve MMA affiliate hasn't thought about things that far yet. Nong-O maintains that he's ready to continue fighting for as long as he feels healthy.

Speaking at the ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event press conference, the Bangkok-based fighter noted:

"I think it all depends on how you take care of yourself. Because, you know, there are a lot of fighters who are in the same age group as me, and they're still fighting actively. So, I think it's all about how you take care of your health."

Watch the full interview here:

The Evolve MMA athlete turned back the clock and punched his way into the winner's column with a strong three-round display against Kulabdam Sor Joe in their bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Friday Fights 58 last Friday, April 5.

It was a much-needed win for the division's former ruler, after a two-match skid against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, which saw him drop his gold and then his top-ranked spot.

With his victory inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week, the Thai icon maintains his spot at No.2.

Carrillo (No.1) is the only fighter above him in the standings. Felipe Lobo (No.3), Saemapetch Fairtex (No.4), and Liam Harrison (No.5) trail the Thai athlete in the division's ranked spots.

Nong-O vs Nico Carrillo II could be next on the cards

Two-sport ruler Jonathan Haggerty will put his Muay Thai gold on the line against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

This means that Nico Carrillo will have to wait a little bit longer for a chance to cross paths with Haggerty in an all-English war.

However, with the Thai's win, and given the time until Haggerty's next fight, it seems likely that the promotion could keep things moving in the stacked division with a Carrillo-Nong-O rematch to determine the next contender in line.

The Scotsman stunned the Thai legend at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December last year via a second-round knockout.

