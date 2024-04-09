Nong-O pleased to check two-match plunge with decisive win vs Kulabdam: “I’ve not won for a long time”

Thai veteran Nong-O Hama recently halted a two-fight slide and was sure happy he was able to.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion defeated compatriot Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in their showdown at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It came after a year where he had hit a rough patch in his ONE Championship journey, losing back-to-back matches, both by way of knockout.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA following his victory, Nong-O could not hide his pleasure of finally winning after what seemed to him an eternity.

The 37-year-old Evolve MMA standout said:

"I'm just really happy because I've been training really hard. and also. you know, after the losses, my confidence was a bit less. So yeah, right now, I'm just happy. I've not won for a long time."

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Nong-O came in knowing what he wanted to accomplish.

Following a brief feeling-out moment with Kulabdam early in the contest, he went down to work. He punished his opponent with solid kicks to the body and legs throughout the scheduled three-rounder.

While Kulabdam still put up a gallant stand, and actually had his moments in the match, it did not stop the former kingpin from eventually seizing the contest in the end.

Prior to the victory, the Sakon Nakhon, Thailand native lost the bantamweight Muay Thai gold to British striker Jonathan Haggerty in April last year, getting knocked out in the opening round. He then also bowed by KO in the second round to Scottish fighter Nico Carrillo in their showdown back in December.

Nong-O hopes to have silenced doubters after halting slide

Not that it mattered too much to him, the Evolve MMA athlete hoped that his latest victory at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand silenced his doubters, who had questioned his ability to still fight at a high level after back-to-back losses previously.

He shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, following his hard-earned victory over fellow Thai fighter Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last week at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Nong-O, 37, said he was aware of the doubts hurled at him heading into the contest and hoped he answered them with the victory.

He said:

"Of course, there are [doubters after my last two defeats]. Everyone has their opinion, to each their own. But I don't want to focus on that. I just want to stay grounded and focus on my training."

The win at ONE Friday Fights 58 was the 11th for Nong-O in 13 matches under ONE Championship.

