ONE Friday Fights 58 results: Nong-O halts two-match skid with emphatic win over Kulabdam

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 58, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama was determined to climb back into the win column after suffering back-to-back knockout losses in his last two outings.

Standing in his way of that task was 25-year-old Thai star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, who entered the contest on a three-fight win streak.

Much of the opening round of the bantamweight Muay Thai contest was spent with both fighters feeling out one another. Near the two-minute mark, the No.2-ranked contender began to let his legs go, uncorking a variety of vicious kicks to the body and the legs of Kulabdam.

Coming out for round two, Kulabdam began to look more comfortable inside the ring with a living legend, letting his hands go and busting open his dance partner over his right eye. The former world champ looked to create some distance with his kicks, but the pressure of Kulabdamn was slowly starting to dictate the action.

With the fight hanging in the balance, both fighters came out swinging in the third with Kulabdam beginning to tee off on the Thai icon. Nong-O landed a big elbow inside but suffered an eye poke that brought a pause to the action.

Ready to go, the Evolve MMA athlete stormed out of his corner, closed the distance and connected with a series of slick combinations. The former longtime world champion continnued stalking his opponent in the final seconds of their intense chess match but he failed to land anything substantial before the final bell rung to bring an end to their instant classic.

Official Result: Nong-O defeated Kulabdam via unanimous decision

With the victory, Nong-O snapped his two-fight losing run and showed the world that he is far from done inside the Circle.

