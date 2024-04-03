"We have new technology" - Grizzled veteran Nong-O Hama embraces modern way of training to prolong legendary career

37-year-old former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama's best days may be behind him. But the Thai legend says a slight tweak to his training regimen, including modern techniques, has breathed new life into his conditioning.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Nong-O talked about incorporating new-school training methods to extend his time in the upper echelons of Muay Thai.

The legendary Hama Muay Thai representative stated:

"I would say that, in the past, I would train in an old-school style. All my instructors, all my teachers, they are old school. I just trained the traditional way that Muay Thai fighters would train. These days, we have sports science. We have new technology to help us train more effectively, and to draw your strength, to draw the positive [traits] from you, and use them effectively. These days, we're training possibly shorter hours but it's more effective."

Train smarter, not harder, or so they say. Nong-O will put this new training regimen to the test in his next fight.

Nong-O Hama is set to lock horns with fellow Thai star 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com. Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how you can watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.

Nong-O Hama excited to square off with fellow Thai Kulabdam: "It's been a long time"

Everyone loves a classic Thai vs Thai war, including legendary Muay Thai fighter Nong-O Hama. Which is why the 37-year-old is excited to face his countryman, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, this weekend.

He told Sportsmanor:

"It's been a long time since I last fought a Thai. I think we are both very prepared and I think we would give the audience a very good show. I am looking forward to giving my best and my one hundred percent."

