"38 and still handing out nightmares" - Fans shower Alex Pereira with birthday wishes 

MMA fans across the globe have taken notice of Alex Pereira's birthday. While many wished Pereira and cited their admiration for the former two-division champion, others mocked the Brazilian for his recent octagon performance.

Ad

Pereira is 9-2 in the UFC since making his successful octagon debut in 2021. 'Poatan' dethroned then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 and won the vacant light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, becoming the ninth UFC fighter to win belts in two weight classes. As a result of his impressive performances and stoic persona, the Brazilian quickly rose to fame in the combat sports scene.

ESPN MMA recently used X to inform everyone about Pereira's birthday on July 7, as he turned 38. The post's caption read:

Ad

Trending

''Alex Pereira turns 38 today. The two-division UFC champion has been one of the most active fighters in the sport since he came into the UFC in 2021. Can't wait for his return to the Octagon.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Best 1 year run in UFC history, CHAMA''

Another stated:

''Haven't heard Chamas in a minute''

Other fans wrote:

''38 and still handing out nightmares, 'Poatan’s' reign is pure violence and precision''

''As much hype as he got, still feel he’s under appreciated by a lot of the fan base. Everything you want in a champ..usually exciting and active. He did need a break, but he shouldn’t be underestimated.''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

Pereira won MMA Fighter of the Year in 2024 after successfully defending his 205-pound belt against Jamahal Hill, Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 300, 303, and 307, respectively.

Ad

However, in his fourth title defense, Pereira was beaten by Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision at UFC 313 earlier this year.

When Joe Rogan lauded Alex Pereira's accomplishments

During a past edition of his JRE podcast's Fight Companion, Joe Rogan praised Alex Pereira for becoming a two-division champion in a short period of time.

The UFC commentator dubbed Pereira a future ''Hall of Famer,'' saying:

Ad

"Who the f*ck has ever won two world titles quicker than that [Pereira]? I mean, nobody, never. Never been done. Nobody's been a champ-champ quicker than that guy. Right now, just a few fights into his UFC career [and] he's a Hall of Famer, 100%."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (49:29):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.