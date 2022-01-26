"4-ounce gloves with bare-knuckle rules" - Sean Strickland's suggestion for potential Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight

Sean Strickland chimed in with his thoughts on a potential crossover matchup between UFC heavyweight superstar Francis Ngannou and boxing world champion Tyson Fury.

Strickland is of the opinion that Fury would beat Ngannou in a straightforward boxing match. However, the middleweight contender believes Ngannou would definitely win in a no-holds-barred street fight.

With that in mind, Strickland proposed a "middle ground" format for a potential clash between the combat sports titans. The 30-year-old suggested that a Fury-Ngannou matchup should be contested under bare-knuckle boxing rules.

He tweeted:

"Tyson Fury beats [Francis] in a boxing match without a doubt. [Francis] kills Tyson in a fight. Literally takes his life..... They should do 4 ounce gloves with bare knucke rules. That's the middle ground..."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Tyson fury beats Francious in a boxing match without a doubt. Francious kills Tyson in a fight. Literally takes his life..... They should do 4 ounce gloves with bare knucke rules. That's the middle ground... Tyson fury beats Francious in a boxing match without a doubt. Francious kills Tyson in a fight. Literally takes his life..... They should do 4 ounce gloves with bare knucke rules. That's the middle ground...

Unlike with traditional boxing, fighting under bare-knuckle rules would allow Ngannou to close the distance against Fury. Bare-knuckle fights start with competitors only three feet apart. The contests also take place inside a smaller ring.

Currently, Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) is the leading combat sports promotion for bare-knuckle fights. However, the sport of bare-knuckle boxing has predated its gloved counterpart. BKFC implements many of the rules and regulations which were dictated by the sport in its original 19th century format.

Tyson Fury congratulates Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury sent his regards to Francis Ngannou, who defended his UFC heavyweight title in a high-stakes main event clash against Ciryl Gane last Saturday.

Fury took to social media to congratulate Ngannou and reignite the conversation surrounding their rivalry. On Twitter, 'The Gypsy King' wrote:

"Congratulations [Francis Ngannou] but if you want to make some real money come see the ‘GK’ [Gypsy King]."

Ngannou, of course, has been entangled in a contract dispute with the UFC. The Cameroonian superstar has threatened to leave the company unless he's offered a contract that would allow him to pursue endeavors outside the octagon.

Also Read Article Continues below

MMA Fighting reported that Ngannou was paid a base purse of $600,000 for his first title defense at UFC 270. The figures reportedly do not include pay-per-view shares, sponsorship earnings or any other bonuses that Ngannou may have incurred.

Edited by C. Naik