"40% of the fanbase is horrendously sexist" - MMA world deep dives into raging debate on women's fights at UFC 300

The MMA community has gotten into a debate on social media surrounding the UFC 300 fights featuring female athletes.

A user named @poll_mma uploaded a post claiming that the three women's fights scheduled for Apr. 13 had 'ruined' the highly anticipated event.

"Let's be real, the UFC putting 3 WMMA fights on UFC 300 just ruined the event. And there's no coming back from it no matter who they put in the main event."

One individual issued a response to the post saying that gender should not be a factor in the fights and the fights featuring women athletes were exciting.

"Absolutely horrible take. Man or woman doesn't matter. It's the matchups that matter. Who the fighters are."

This led to a debate in the comments section and one person claimed that a significant portion of the MMA fanbase was sexist.

"Roughly 40% of the fanbase is horrendously sexist. That WMMA exists at all angers them."

Another individual accused Zhang Weili of having 'boring performances' and claimed that her upcoming encounter against Yan Xiaonan would be an underwhelming affair.

One person came out in Weili's defense and also expressed excitement at the matchup between Jessica Andrade and Marina Rodriguez.

"Weili has put on a few of the best fights I've ever seen. Andrade vs. Rodriguez is a guaranteed banger. I'll never understand takes like this."

Check out a compilation of some of the comments below:

UFC 300: A look at the current card for the highly anticipated promotional event

Although no main event has yet been announced for UFC 300, several exciting matchups have been finalized for the card. Below is a look at the matchups scheduled for the Apr. 13 event.

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan - strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway - lightweight (BMF title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - lightweight

Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić - light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling - featherweight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt - bantamweight

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison - bantamweight

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller - lightweight

Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez - strawweight

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage - middleweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes - featherweight

