40-year-old UFC Vegas 102 fighter shares one-word reaction after Jared Cannonier's "should be a UFC Hall of Famer comment"

Jared Cannonier headlined UFC Vegas 102 in a middleweight showdown against Gregory Rodrigues. He secured a fourth-round TKO win to return to the win column. A 40-year-old fighter, Angela Hill competing at the event reacted to Cannonier's comments vouching for her to be in the UFC Hall of Fame.

'The Killa Gorilla' was coming off consecutive losses while entering the bout. In the post-fight press conference, Cannonier heaped praise on his fellow 40-year-old fighter Angela Hill and said:

"Shoutout to Angela. Angela is awesome man, she's hilarious, I think definitely she should be a UFC Hall of Famer for all of her accolades within the company."

Watch Jared Cannonier's comments on Angela Hill below:

Hill reacted to the video excerpt posted on X by MMA Junkie with a one-word reaction by writing:

"Daaaang!"

Hill faced Ketlen Souza in the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 102 in a strawweight showdown. The close contest saw her winning the bout via split decision and returning to winning ways after facing a setback against Tabatha Ricci in August last year.

Jared Cannonier expects to fight a ranked opponent after his UFC Vegas 102 win

Jared Cannonier outclassed Gregory Rodrigues by sending him to the shadow realm in the fourth round with a flurry of punches at UFC Vegas 102. He was sliding on a two-fight losing streak while entering the octagon. 'The Killa Gorilla,' in the aftermath of an impressive show, called for a ranked opponent in his future fight.

While speaking to reporters in the post-fight press conference, Cannonier was asked about his future opponent. The No.7-ranked UFC middleweight responded by saying:

"I didn't say anybody specifically but, if you look at the rankings, I would like a ranked opponent for sure. I think I'm definitely going to get a ranked opponent after that victory. I would like somebody ranked higher than me, unfortunately all the people ranked higher than me or either in line for a title shot, or gonna wait for a title shot, or just beat me."

Cannonier added:

"I'm not gonna rule anything out. If they say, 'Hey Jared we need you to fight Dricus for the belt' I'm like 'hell yes I'm ready.'"

Watch Jared Cannonier's interview below (3:08):

