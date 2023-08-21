42-year-old Georges St-Pierre's ‘insane’ training videos spark speculation of epic UFC comeback: “The wait is over” 

Georges St-Pierre has fans buzzing on social media as he posted a training video that has fans excited about his comeback later this year.

The UFC Hall of Famer posted a video to his Twitter account, where he is completing a number of intense exercises. He used a simple caption for the video that indicated what the training was in terms of his schedule. The caption mentioned that it was just a typical Monday training session for the Canadian MMA legend.

He wrote:

"A Monday like any other!" [Translated from French to English]

The former two-division UFC champion has been ramping up his training as he prepares to return to competition this December, for a grappling match on UFC Fight Pass. 'GSP' last fought at UFC 217 in 2017, where he submitted Michael Bisping to become the new middleweight champion.

Fans commented on Georges St-Pierre's insane physique and athleticism, especially considering that he is 42 years old, writing:

"42 year old GSP is my spirit animal" [@CryptoDave369 - Twitter]

"Looks like the wait is over" [@GauravA35696607 - Twitter]

"GSP = first professional athlete to get into even better shape after retiring" [@fotis_michael - Twitter]

"This looks like a man bored with retirement." [@patrickocr - Twitter]

"Batroc the Leaper out here having the most intense leg days" [@shitter_k - Twitter]

"Sick. Iron body, iron mind." [@TripleGSpeech - Twitter]

"Still in better shape than 90% of fighters in their prime. Could still clear the welterweight divison" [@TwiztidMetal31 - Twitter]

"I collapsed just watching this. #GOAT" [@F4RL3YY - Twitter]

Twitter comments

It remains to be seen who Georges St-Pierre's opponent will be for his grappling match as the UFC have to yet to make an announcement, but it appears as though it will be a notable fighter.

Georges St-Pierre explains his love for wrestling

Despite not having an illustrious NCAA Div I National wrestling background like other UFC fighters and legends like Brock Lesnar and Bo Nickal, Georges St-Pierre was regarded as an elite MMA wrestler throughout his career.

The UFC Hall of Famer recently tweeted a photo during a wrestling session and gave a history lesson of sorts for his followers. He mentioned that the sport has a long history dating back hundreds of years and noted that he still enjoys it, writing:

"Wrestling is probably the oldest sport in the world. Carvings and drawings estimated to be between 15,000 and 20,000 years old, found in caves in southern Europe, depict wrestlers in hold and leverage positions. I still enjoy doing it today."

Tweet about wrestling