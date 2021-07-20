5 UFC fighters whose careers were affected by failed drug tests

The UFC has transcended the gap from relative obscurity to a household name across the world in a few decades. As with most sporting organizations, performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) are a cause for major concern amongst athletes and fans alike.

In an attempt to make the sport drug-free, the UFC was initially aided by the respective State Athletic Commissions (SAC), who conducted drug tests on fighters. However, the SACs were termed as 'kangaroo courts' owing to a disproportionate tilt of power in their favor, the lack of an impartial adjudicator, and unclear rules.

Thereafter, the UFC tied up with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for independent third-party tests in 2015. After a warm reception, USADA was criticized for punishing athletes even when they ingested a drug unknowingly. USADA's UFC policy states:

“It is not necessary that intent, fault, negligence or knowing use on the athlete’s part be demonstrated in order to establish an Anti-Doping Policy Violation.”

The revision to the UFC anti-doping policy appears to have leniency for athletes who ingest banned substances in tainted supplements too. Just a public warning here — no suspension. pic.twitter.com/5rt25biNyc — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 15, 2021

Despite considerable attempts by the UFC to reduce PED abuse, stray incidents have continued to plague the promotion. In this article, we look at five fighters whose careers have taken a plunge due to failed drug tests:

#5. Chael Sonnen (UFC middleweight and light heavyweight)

Chael Sonnen was riding a three-fight win-streak when he faced Anderson Silva for the first time at UFC 117. Despite dominating the middleweight champion for 23 minutes of the fight, Sonnen was submitted with a triangle choke.

To make matters worse, the post-fight drug tests showed elevated testosterone levels for Oregon native. Sonnen came up with various excuses in his defense. He brought his endocrinologist before the CSAC to discuss his need for Testosterone Replacement Therapy. The CSAC upheld the one-year suspension, and Sonnen was unable to coach the 14th season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Bisping.

While Chael Sonnen made a successful comeback a year later, he again tested positive for banned substances later in his career. After a failed drug test, Sonnen was pulled out of his light-heavyweight clash against Vitor Belfort, scheduled for UFC 175. However, Sonnen refused to apologize and insisted that the substances he tested positive for were not performance-enhancing.

