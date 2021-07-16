"Numbers don't lie" - Chael Sonnen predicts Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is not very optimistic about Conor McGregor's prospects in a comeback fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a leg injury in his UFC 264 match against Poirier, which will quite likely keep the Irishman out of the octagon for almost a year.

This came on the heels of 'Notorious' getting knocked out by Poirier within seven minutes of their second match at UFC 257. Looking at these fights, Chael Sonnen gave his verdict on the possible outcome if a fourth fight does take place in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. He said:

"The numbers are: seven minutes, five months ago. That's how long Conor could last, seven minutes. They woke him up when he was done but he went seven minutes. The numbers now are five minutes, and he's broken. He was broken."

Conor McGregor says he had stress fractures in his leg prior to the #UFC264 fight against Dustin Poirier. pic.twitter.com/xJA53J0wr3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2021

Chael Sonnen revealed that the way this was going, the number could be three in their fourth fight. He also added that the outcome would not change and that Poirier would still beat Conor McGregor. Sonnen said:

"If they do it again, let's just say, the number's gonna be three, the outcome is going to be the same. One involved being woken up, the other involves being carried out, and numbers don't lie."

Based on the last two fights, 'The American Gangster' believes Conor McGregor will not last beyond three minutes in the octagon with Dustin Poirier.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: "We can never say that Dustin would win in the second round, nothing was decided" - Charles Oliveira on Conor McGregor's freak injury at UFC 264

Chael Sonnen questions Conor McGregor's preparations for UFC 264

While the fight ended horribly for McGregor, he perhaps deserves some criticism for his performance. Sonnen questioned the Irishman's training and talked about how hard Conor McGregor chose to work, among other things. He said:

"My biggest problem in the short term with adding fuel to this and sending a guy out there, my biggest problem in the short term, is the preparation of Conor was not on point. It was a choice, he got to choose how hard he worked, how much discipline he showed or what time he put in to other things."

Chael Sonnen is confident that while Conor McGregor is forced into recovery, Dustin Poirier will spend the same time becoming a better fighter. 'The American Gangster' seems convinced that a fourth fight will most likely see the Irishman taste defeat again.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Edited by Avinash Tewari