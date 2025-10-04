"50-45 is blasphemous" - Fans get brutally honest about Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2 scorecards at PFL Dubai 

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2 delivered a more decisive result. However, the judges' scorecards for the fight have once again sparked controversy, much like their first meeting in January, leaving many fuming.In January, their close fight, one which many felt Hughes had edged, was ruled a majority decision win for the Dagestani. The performance even sparked fan debate about whether Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin could successfully transition to the UFC.On Friday at PFL Road to Dubai Season 3, the MMA community felt the rematch was even more closely contested. That said, as the closing bell rang, Nurmagomedov was awarded a unanimous decision with 50-45,49-46 and 48-47 on the judges' score cards. Suffice it to say, fans didn't stay quiet.Check out the official decision for Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2 below:@dseanmac wrote:&quot;50-45 is blasphemous. Usman gets f**ked by anyone in the top 10 in the UFC.&quot;@TopuriaLand chimed in:&quot;50-45? Kid is a bigger nepo baby than Umar [Nurmagomedov], I didn’t even think that was possible.&quot;@FoscoSinib63551 opined:&quot;Lesson of the night: if you want to beat a fighter from Dagestan, your best chance is a KO, don’t leave it to the judges.&quot;@newZ_genZ argued:&quot;Look at the damage, and team Khabib haters still argue Paul won. [laughing emojis]&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on XNurmagomedov is now the PFL lightweight champion, extending his undefeated record to 20-0-1 NC. At 27 years old, he is viewed by coach Javier Mendez as the most promising talent from Team Khabib.Usman Nurmagomedov argues he won all rounds against Paul HughesWhile the MMA community is torn about the judges' scorecards for Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2, the newly minted PFL lightweight kingpin has no doubt in his mind that he earned a much-deserved win.Speaking to Jimmy Smith during the post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov claimed that he felt he won every round this time around:&quot;Okay, so you want to say this fight was so close, too?... I feel I won every round, but it was a very tough fight with a very tough opponent. I did not underestimate you, brother, this time. I think you underestimate me. Maybe you made a mistake, but anyway, big respect for you for your team guys.&quot; [2:05 minutes into video]