  • Islam Makhachev's coach names the most promising fighter in Team Khabib Nurmagomedov 

By Subham
Modified Apr 04, 2025 10:57 GMT
UFC 220: Miocic v Ngannou - Source: Getty
Islam Makhachev's (left) coach has named the most promising fighter in Team Khabib Nurmagomedov (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev's coach has named who he feels is the most talented fighter in Team Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, in a recent episode of the Javier & Mo Show, revealed that Usman Nurmagomedov is his favorite among all the combatants he has coached so far.

Usman is the younger brother of Umar and the cousin of 'The Eagle'. The 26-year-old is the current Bellator lightweight kingpin. He holds a pro MMA record of 19-0.

Usman most recently defended his gold against Irish fighter Paul Hughes in the main event of PFL: Road to Dubai - Champions Series and won via majority decision. Lauding the Bellator lightweight kingpin, Mendez said:

"Just the things he does. You can’t teach what he does. He does things that not technically just his body moves a way that’s not technical, it’s just like the matrix type scenario with him, it’s amazing."
The 54-year-old added:

"Overall, everything. This guy is amazing. His physical abilities are incredible. It’s crazy. He is the most talented I’ve ever trained, right all the way around… I’ve always said it’s Usman, and it’s still Usman. He is still the guy."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (11:56):

youtube-cover
Henry Cejudo explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is getting delayed

Henry Cejudo who holds a close relationship with the Dagestani camp members, recently revealed why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria might not come to fruition anytime soon.

Cejudo claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov will insist that Topuria must prove himself at lightweight before facing the champion. In an interview with Mike Bohn, 'Triple C' said:

"I don’t even think it’s gonna be Islam’s choice. I think Khabib’s gonna step in and be like, ‘He needs to fight the number one contender.’ If Ilia does beat the number one contender, then sure. I personally think Islam will fight anybody, anytime, anywhere... But I think the person more likely playing bad cop is Khabib Nurmagomedov."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments about Islam Makhachev below (17:40):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
