“Khabib is playing his dad’s role now” - UFC veteran explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria won't happen next

The MMA community is bound to frenzy over Islam Makhachev's next title defense. After defending the lightweight title quadruple times, Makhachev and his team have clarified that former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria must earn his shot before challenging for the title belt.

The next move in the lightweight division is a heavy topic of discussion with so many stand-out contenders, including Charles Oliviera and Justin Gaethje, ranked at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, also in the mix for a title opportunity.

The former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has weighed in on how Khabib Nurmagomedov has heavily impacted Makhachev's career. As per Cejudo, 'The Eagle' is now playing the role of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who was once the most prominent guiding light for both the Dagestanis.

According to Triple C, his mentor takes the final call even if Makhachev is willing to fight with anyone. During his discussion with Kumaru Usman in his podcast Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, Cejudo said:

"The simple fact is, Khabib is playing his dad’s role now. It’s a role of respect and honor. If Khabib’s dad was still alive, he wouldn’t be retired, you know? So 100% he’s going to do what his dad says, and that’s all there is to it until his dad says, ‘All right man, you’re done.’ They have that same level of respect for Khabib because now he is playing that role of what his father has done for everybody else."

Cejudo continued:

"It doesn’t even fall on Islam; It falls on Khabib. Islam just pretty much says what Khabib is going to do. And it’s not like he’s the commander-in-chief, but he’s his brother. They represent something different."It’s not going to be up to Islam Makhachev. It’s going to be up to Khabib Nurmagomedov.... Islam will fight anybody, anytime, anywhere."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Islam Makhachev in the video below: (25:57)

Ben Askren calls for title strip if Islam Makhachev avoids Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev seems more keen on fighting Justin Gaethje or Arman Tsarukyan for his next title defense over Ilia Topuria. Even though Topuria allegedly was promised a title shot in the lightweight division after he vacated the featherweight title. These hearsay rumors have led to allegations that Makhchev is dodging the fight with the Spanish-Georgian fighter.

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren suggested that Dana White strip Makhachev's title if he denies the fight with Topuria. According to Askren, Topuria has done many remarkable things for the sport to make him earn his title shot at the lightweight division.

During a discussion with Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, the former two-division champion said:

“I think Dana should just do Dana stuff and just say, ‘Hey, Islam, if you don’t want to fight, you’re stripped.’ He’s done that. That is in Dana’s repertoire. “If you’re the champion, you’re supposed to defend the belt against the best person, right? So Ilia has beaten two legends in a row. Not only beat them but finished them."

Check out Ben Askren's comments on Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in the video below: (4:26)

