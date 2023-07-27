Former US President Donald Trump is impressed with Colby Covington’s intellect.

‘Chaos’ is one of the most polarising figures in the world of MMA and his intellect is often masked with a brash and outspoken character that he portrays in public - to sell the fights of course.

He recently attended the Turning Points USA Chapter Leadership Summit as a guest speaker and his interactions with the audience in a Q&A session were impressive, to say the least.

Donald Trump addressed the attendees at the Summit and spoke highly of Covington. The former US president showered praises on the 35-year-old for showing his intelligent side that belies the professional hazard of fighting.

Trump said:

“This is a true fighter, this is a real fighter! This is not the fighter with the lips, the mouth, the teeth… This is a real deal. He is a champion fighter in the UFC. He’s got a huge fight coming up. One of the biggest… I don’t know how the hell they do it! 400-500 shots to the head and he’s smart as hell!”

Donald Trump addressed Covington as a ‘champion’ in the closing sentences and promised ‘Chaos’ that he will definitely try to attend his upcoming welterweight title fight.

Colby Covington posted the clip of Donald Trump’s statement on his Instagram account. Watch it below:

Colby Covington and Donald Trump’s friendship dates back to the time when ‘Chaos’ emerged on the welterweight title scene with a series of dominant performances.

He has been a loyal supporter of Donald Trump throughout the US presidential elections and multiple other occasions. While he does come across as a controversial figure because of his outlandish remarks, Covington is reported to be a humble and nice person when the cameras are not around.

The story of Colby Covington adapting a heel persona

Colby Covington was always known as a sincere fighter with a good skillset. His initial run in the UFC saw him amass a 7-1 record with several finishes.

However being a straightforward individual did not generate a lot of hype around his fights. As a result, the UFC was not keen on re-signing him when his contract expired after the Demian Maia fight.

To save his UFC career, Covington decided to take up the villainous personality and made extremely controversial remarks about Brazil in the post-fight interview.

As expected, he became the talk of the town for the outlandish statements and successfully saved his dying UFC career. He explained the entire process during an appearance on the Candace Owens Show.

While his brash personality may be unpleasant for some, it did help ‘Chaos’ professionally. He became one of the highest-selling fighters on the UFC roster and fought for the undisputed UFC title twice.

Colby Covington now awaits the third crack at the UFC title against current champion Leon Edwards. The fight is expected to be the co-headliner at the UFC 295 pay-per-view event that takes place on November 11.