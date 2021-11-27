"They didn't like that I wasn't entertaining" - When Colby Covington first admitted adopting a heel turn to save his UFC career

Colby Covington was once a mild-mannered UFC fighter who went into fights without much to say. Around 2017, however, 'Chaos' began talking a serious amount of trash. Many in the MMA community are unaware of the former interim champion's predicament that led to the creation of this villainous persona.

During an appearance on the Candace Owens Show, Covington explained the origins of his act:

"I never told this story before, but three fights ago, before I fought the number two guy in the world. This guy named Damian Maia, in Brazil. They had told my manager, Dan Lambert, that they weren't going to resign me. They didn't like my style. They didn't like that I wasn't entertaining, and this was before I really started to become an entertainer and understand the entertainment aspect of this business."

Watch the full interview between Colby Covington and Candace Owens below:

The former interim welterweight champion's shtick has often painted him as the bad guy to his peers. This villain persona has led him to be at odds with many prominent fighters, including UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Covington's feud produced two spectacular bouts that will go down in UFC history. Usman has come out on top in both of their encounters, but the Nigerian gave Colby Covington his due respect for being a great fighter.

Colby Covington believes a fight with Jorge Masvidal is his “most logical” next step

Colby Covington is coming off a loss against his rival, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. After his bout at UFC 268, the No.1 contender was quick to call out his next opponent, Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/kOBul0vklX

In his post-fight interview, 'Chaos' told reporters his next logical step would be to settle the beef between him and Masvidal, a feud that has origins that stretch as far back as 3 years.

Colby Covington believed that Jorge Masvidal was jealous of the success generated by his act.

Both fighters have challenged Kamaru Usman twice for his title but the former teammates have yet to fight each other in the octagon.

The fight between the two has been anticipated for more than a year and a half now. When and if the fight ever gets made, fans can expect a hellacious promotion leading up to the bout.

Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269, but withdrew due to injury. 'Chaos' has no set fight after his loss to the champion, but he has his sights set on coaching the Ultimate Fighter.

