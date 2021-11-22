"There's no entertainment value in that show anymore" - Colby Covington claims he has the perfect plan to 'revive' UFC's The Ultimate Fighter series

Colby Covington wants to be a coach for the next season of the UFC cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter'. 'Chaos' also has plans as to how to make the show exciting again for fans.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington spoke about the possibility of being a coach on TUF along with his friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal. The 33-year-old said that him and 'Gamebred' doing TUF could work wonders for the show:

"He'll [Jorge Masvidal] be backed into a corner. He'll need to take this fight. You know, it makes sense on The Ultimate Fighter. Let's revive that show. That show has been so boring, stale, there's no entertainment value on that show anymore. So, let's bring it back, man," said Colby Covington.

You can watch the full Colby Covington interview below:

After losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, Covington made a case for a fight with 'Gamebred' at the UFC 268 post-fight press conference.

Michael Bisping is sold on the idea of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal as TUF coaches

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping is excited about the idea of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal acting as coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

Speaking on his podcast 'Believe You Me', 'The Count' claimed that with the two welterweights as the faces of the show, TUF could deliver its best season to date:

“Those two hate one another, they used to live with each other, so they’ve got a personal back story. They’re both great fighters, they both talk a lot of s***. If you put them together for six or eight weeks on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, it’s a crazy schedule. It wears at your patience a little bit because it’s non-stop, but it’s a great opportunity. Colby talks a lot of s***, Masvidal isn’t afraid of that either, I just think potentially, on paper, that could be one of the best seasons of The Ultimate Fighter,” said Michael Bisping.

You can watch Michael Bisping talking about the possibility of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal as TUF coaches below:

