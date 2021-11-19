"The guy is a piece of sh*t" - Colby Covington tells his side of the feud between himself and Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington recently gave insight regarding his beef with Jorge Masvidal. The two set their sights on each other after Covington's loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

Covington had this to say about the feud in an interview with The Fight Queen:

"I think he (Jorge Masvidal) saw the hype I was generating. He didn't like that, he has a big ego. He couldn't put his ego aside for the friendship. He didn't like that I was getting the spotlight."

Colby Covington thinks newfound fame is too much for 37-year-old 'Gamebred'. Covington has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since he came out with his persona.

Meanwhile, Masvidal hasn't fought since his loss to Usman at UFC 261. The long-time contender was set to fight at UFC 269 but cancelled due to injury.

Masvidal remains outspoken about his dislike for the former welterweight interim champ. 'Gamebred' took to Twitter to share his opinion on 'Chaos'. He believes Covington will burn MMA Masters and his coaches.

There is no confirmed fight between the two as of yet.

Colby Covington attacks Jorge Masvidal's family life

Colby Covington recently extended harsh comments toward Jorge Masvidal's family. Covington had this to say about 'Gamebred' as a family man:

"The guy is a piece of sh*t. He doesn't care about his kids. I was just with his ex-wife yesterday. I put all the pictures on Instagram and Twitter. "

"The mother of his children, his wife that is still on his marriage certificate today, they're not divorced yet, is Maritza Collado. The truth is Jorge Masvidal is a piece of sh*t father. He's a piece of sh*t fighter. I hope I get to expose him in front of the whole world soon."

Although a fight between him and "Street Jesus' has not been finalized, it seems it is on the way. Both men are at each other's necks and they are ready to go.

