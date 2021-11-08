Jorge Masvidal predicts Colby Covington will fall out with current gym like he did with ATT "by not paying and talking sh*t" 

Jorge Masvidal believes former teammate Colby Covington will fall out with his current gym as he did with the American Top Team, where 'Chaos' trained earlier. According to Masvidal, Covington will 'burn' the relationship with his current gym, MMA Masters, by "not paying and talking sh*t on the way out."

"2021-2022 prediction: Colby burns MMA master like he has every gym and every coach he ever had by not paying and talking sh*t on the way out. Rinse wash repeat," Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter 2021-2022 prediction: Colby burns MMA master like he has every gym and every coach he ever had by not paying and talking shit on the way out. Rinse wash repeat 2021-2022 prediction: Colby burns MMA master like he has every gym and every coach he ever had by not paying and talking shit on the way out. Rinse wash repeat

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were once teammates at ATT. Covington apparently developed a habit of trash-talking his own teammates, which didn't go down too well with owner Dan Lambert. During his time at ATT, Colby Covington had feuds with the likes of Dustin Poirier, Masvidal and even Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

This prompted Lambert to make a rule which stated that no member of the gym would insult their teammates in public unless they signed a contract to fight each other. Covington broke this rule, and soon after, he left the gym. 'Chaos' then found a new home at the MMA Masters gym in Miami.

Colby Covington recently went to war with Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268. Colby overcame sheer adversity in the second round to stay in the hunt and drive the champ to the limit. Although he ended up second best, losing via unanimous decision, Covington definitely earned respect from fans and Usman himself.

Colby Covington wants to be the man who ends Jorge Masvidal's UFC career

Following the fight, Colby Covington said he wasn't ready to give up on the title just yet. He plans to earn himself another crack at the title by beating former teammate Jorge Masvidal. He also said he'd like to be the fighter who ends the Florida native's UFC career.

"I will see him again. I am not done with him. I'll fight whoever it takes to get back there. I think the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate 'Street Judas' Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott and we should just run it first quarter of the first part of the year. Let's do it, that's a heated rivalry. He's talked so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me. Look at what happened when he fought Marty, he got dusted... If he goes ahead with that Leon Scott fight, then Hunter Campbell I just pray to you, please don't cut him after that third loss in a row. Save him around, let me be the one that ends his career," Covington said at the post-fight press conference.

Watch the full post-UFC 268 press conference below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh