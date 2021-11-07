Colby Covington wants to fight Jorge Masvidal to earn his way back to a trilogy against 'cheater' Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington wants a trilogy against Kamaru Usman and believes fighting Jorge Masvidal could potentially land him another title shot against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

The rivalry between Covington and Masvidal is bound to sell pay-per-views aplenty and 'Chaos' believes beating the former top-contender will ensure another crack at Usman for him. Covington further stated that Masvidal should pull out of his upcoming clash with Leon Edwards and fight him instead.

Colby Covington has requested the UFC brass not to cut Masvidal if he loses to Edwards at UFC 269 because he wants to be the one to end Masvidal's career. In a post-fight press conference following UFC 268, Covington stated:

"I will see him again. I am not done with him. I'll fight whoever it takes to get back there. I think the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate 'Street Judas' Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott and we should just run it first quarter of the first part of the year. Let's do it, that's a heated rivalry. He's talked so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me. Look at what happened when he fought Marty, he got dusted... If he goes ahead with that Leon Scott fight, then Hunter Campbell I just pray to you, please don't cut him after that third loss in a row. Save him around, let me be the one that ends his career."

Watch the full post-UFC 268 press conference below:

Has Kamaru Usman managed to close the Colby Covington chapter forever?

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman went to war for five rounds at UFC 268. In a back-and-forth encounter that saw both fighters have their moments, it was Usman who finally emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

PS: Colby is tough. My best part of the fight. Kamaru Usman dropping Colby Covington twice.PS: Colby is tough. #UFC268 My best part of the fight. Kamaru Usman dropping Colby Covington twice. PS: Colby is tough. #UFC268 https://t.co/PbqGE0x3F5

Although Usman won the fight, Colby Covington showed the heart of a champion, recovering from back-to-back knockdowns in the second round and going on to put 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to the test in the championship rounds.

Usman ends the rivalry with Covington once and for all! AND STILLLLLLLLL 🏆Usman ends the rivalry with Covington once and for all! #UFC268 AND STILLLLLLLLL 🏆Usman ends the rivalry with Covington once and for all! #UFC268 https://t.co/zZjyevS4Sq

Usman may have won the first fight and the rematch, but it was once again 'Chaos' who took him into deep waters. All the other challengers thus far were thoroughly dominated by Usman. If Covington can get back to winning ways in his next fight, we may yet again see these two rivals clash inside the cage.

