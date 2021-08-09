Joe Rogan describes Colby Covington as "a really nice guy"; explains the reason for his heel persona

Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan on his podcast JRE explained why Colby Covington put on an act and revealed that in reality, Covington is not the person everybody seems to think he is.

While talking to Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, Rogan explained the story that led 'Chaos' to embrace a persona that was very different from his authentic self.

The former interim welterweight champion chose to turn heel after defeating Demian Maia in Brazil. He had a fiery post-fight interview where he flaunted insults towards the country of Brazil and other welterweights in the division, including Tyron Woodley, who held the belt at the time.

Rogan told 'Wonderboy' the truth about Covington, saying:

"He is a nice guy! I've hung out with him at the comedy store. Do you know the story? The story is interesting, this is what happened: They had him scheduled to be cut [from the UFC] and he was about to fight Demian Maia and they told him listen, your style sucks... I don't know who said it to him, I don't know what the words were, but essentially what he [Covington] said to me was, 'they told me you were boring and we're gonna cut you even if you win'."

Rogan then highlighted his time in Brazil:

"And then he's in Brazil with Demain Maia, and he just starts talking mad sh*t"

Watch Colby Covington's post-fight interview in Sao Paulo below:

Joe Rogan also claimed that Colby Covington is far from the guy he is pretending to be.

"The guy drinks nothing but water", said Rogan about Covington. "[He] trains like a f***ing animal, I mean, he doesn't party at all, the guy's super dedicated... His character was because of desperation. He created that character. You talk to him in real life, he's not like that at all. He's a wrestling heel" stated Joe Rogan giving insightful details about Covington's personality.

Watch the full video where Joe Rogan clarifies the reason behind Colby Covington's supposed act:

Listen to the full episode here:

Israel Adesanya also commented on Colby Covington's supposed iniquitous persona

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also commented on Colby Covington and his alleged act on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

'The Last Stylebender' said:

"A hundred percent. [He's] the nicest guy. Hey man, it sells, it sells that's the thing!"

Watch the full episode where Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya talk about Colby Covington here:

Colby Covington is set to face Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the welterweight championship at UFC 268 in November.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

