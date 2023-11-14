"6 month steroid suspension" - Angry fans spew accusations as Conor McGregor's UFC return is delayed yet again

Fans have been left in anger as Conor McGregor's UFC return is delayed yet again.

McGregor has been out of the octagon for over two years. He was last seen in action back in July 2021 in a trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier when he suffered a nasty leg injury. After completely recovering from the injury earlier this year, 'The Notorious' was billed to take on Michael Chandler.

However, Conor McGregor failed to enter the USADA testing pool in time to compete in 2023. As a result, it was expected that McGregor would fight in April on the promotion's historic UFC 300 card. However, his return seems to be pushed even further, as his coach John Kavanagh revealed.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Kavanagh said:

"We were hoping for april, that was the hope, that was what we were told and now it seems to be the summertime"

The statement made by John Kavanagh has seemingly made the fans angry as they flooded the comment section while expressing their frustrations about Conor McGregor's return being pushed even further. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Summertime, what year? Listening to this same old tune the last 3 years."

"Lol. Passed caring at this point. Clowns lead by clowns. McGregor is done, just retire bro."

"6 month steroid suspension."

Fan reactions

Conor McGregor's manager gives his thoughts on a potential matchup against Jake Paul

Jake Paul has become one of the most talked about entities in the world of combat sports over the past few years. While he is just over three years into his boxing career, Paul has earned wins over a number of notable MMA fighters and has even expressed his desire of wanting to fight Conor McGregor a number of times.

While a matchup between the two isn't likely to happen anytime soon, McGregor's manager is not completely ruling out the possibility of it. During a recent interview with Fox, Audie Attar stated:

"I think anything’s always possible. You never say never. It’s all about how things line up. I think the challenge with combat sports is looking that far ahead. You never say never. Getting back into the octagon is step one, going in and handling business there. Then, not looking past that, but then, obviously, when you get past that, look at your options and see what’s next."

