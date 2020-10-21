911 call audio of Mike Perry's mother: 'I'm scared for my life!'

As reported by MMA Junkie, the 911 call audio about the alleged domestic violence incident involving Mike Perry and his former-wife Danielle Nickerson has shed light upon a few notable details.

The audio has brought to the fore a rather alarming claim made by Perry’s mother, Sabra Young, as the latter explicitly told the emergency dispatcher over the 911 call that she’s scared for her life.

Young also noted in the 911 call that she believed Perry might hurt Nickerson. The call was placed from Young's house, where Nickerson was taking refuge after an alleged fight with Perry.

“My son is out in the driveway, and he’s violent right now, and I’m scared for my life, and I don’t know what he’s going to do. He’s revving his engine right now. His wife is inside my house, and I’m afraid he’s going to hurt her.”

Mike Perry's vehicle was heard pulling up at the house over the call, as he tried to make contact with the two women.

Additionally, Nickerson has spoken to MMA Junkie regarding the alleged domestic abuse she suffered during her relationship with Mike Perry.

Danielle Nickerson explains why she never pressed charges against her ex-husband, Mike Perry, despite alleged domestic violence during their marriage.



Danielle Nickerson reveals why she’s consistently highlighting her alleged domestic violence issues with Mike Perry

Earlier this year, the MMA community was hit by news concerning popular UFC KO artist and Welterweight Mike Perry. Perry had allegedly perpetrated acts of domestic abuse against his former-wife Danielle Nickerson - better known to the MMA masses as the 'Platinum Princess.'

The alleged domestic violence incident – which led to Nickerson finally going public with her experiences – took place in February of this year.

Nickerson has accused Perry of having assaulted her “a handful of times”, but added that the domestic violence incident that took place in the early morning hours of February 10th, 2020, was the worst.

Although no arrests were made at the time, the incident subsequently came to the fore when Nickerson decided to highlight it in the public domain and explained her side of the story to the news media and MMA community.

Danielle Nickerson reportedly filed a request for a protective order against Perry in March.

Nickerson claimed that she’d omitted a few details from the request she’d filed for the order, with it eventually being denied by a Florida judge.

Mike Perry and Danielle Nickerson divorced in July of this year and Perry is now expecting his first child with his current girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

Addressing her allegations against Mike Perry and the fact that she’s lately been increasingly vocal regarding her experience with him, Danielle Nickerson stated:

“This is nothing to hurt him. I know that my words are not going to have an impact on his career.”

She noted, however, that following Perry’s loss to Geoff Neal – which was the first time Perry was knocked out in his career – he went on a downward spiral. Nickerson claimed:

“He was just uncontrollable”.

Nickerson explained that she’s doing this in order to help others and spread awareness regarding how people can help someone who’s dealing with a domestic violence situation.

Furthermore, Nickerson added that she intends to help others recognize warning signs and aims to educate people so as to prevent them from getting deeply entangled in domestic violence.

Mike Perry is presently scheduled to face former UFC Welterweight champion and MMA legend Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020.