“99% of the planet would suffer the same fate” - Angela Lee, fans react to Demetrious Johnson destroying KSI

Demetrious Johnson has long retired from mixed martial arts, but he'll never turn down the opportunity to show the ropes to anyone brave enough to get hurt.

The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion recently traveled to London and linked up with British MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page and Internet personality KSI.

During their training sessions, KSI tried to test his toughness against Johnson's grappling, and things quickly went south for the real-life Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji.

Johnson slapped in multiple submission holds and needed around 10 seconds each to submit KSI. Not only did Johnson school KSI on the fine but painful art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he also provided his brand of commentary that only he can deliver.

The MMA legend shared a snippet of the Mighty Journey episode on Instagram, and fans, including Angela Lee, quickly flooded the comments section.

Lee, the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, wrote:

"Hahaha DJ's commentary is the best 🤣"

Other fans also shared in the laughter of KSI's misery amid Demetrious Johnson's subdued demonstration of his suffocating grappling.

"99.9% of the planet would suffer the same fate 😂"

"KSI getting tapped to a gaming YouTuber is embarrassing🤦‍♂️," one fan wrote as a reference to Johnson's video game streams.

"Getting a tap in 12 seconds is insane. Regardless of who you're rolling with."

"The KING doing KING sh*t 😮‍💨👏"

"Yo, that triangle from sitting to lying down is crazy, the best fight IQ in the history of MMA 🐐"

"The way he set up that triangle choke is top class."

Demetrious Johnson praises ONE Championship's strict hydration protocols

Demetrious Johnson's legendary career reached new heights when he ended his career in ONE Championship.

In his conversation with ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin, Johnson lauded the promotion's hydration system for helping him extend his iconic career.

He said during a Mighty Cast episode on his YouTube:

"I hope that everybody, I hope all organizations get on board with that because it gives longevity to the fighter. Because I was able to fight until I was 37 and win world titles at that age instead of, you know, I don't think I could have done that at 37 cutting to 125."

Demetrious Johnson was the inaugural UFC flyweight world champion and defended his throne a record 11 straight times before he arrived in ONE Championship in 2019.

'Mighty Mouse' captured the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix title in October 2019, and held the ONE flyweight MMA world title from August 2022 until his retirement in September 2024.

