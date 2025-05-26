"A banger of a fight" - Fans can't hold their excitement over Superbon's inevitable title unification against Masaaki Noiri

Superbon may hold the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, but he's making it clear — he's not backing down from any challenge.
The Thai superstar was in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23. When he learned that interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri was also at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, serving as a cornerman for Yuki Yoza's ONE Championship debut against Elbrus Osmanov, Superbon didn't hesitate to call out the heavy-handed Japanese spitfire.
Watch Superbon's call-out of Masaaki Noiri at ONE Friday Fights 109 below:
Superbon's bold holler at Noiri instantly stirred excitement among fans, especially when the world's largest martial arts organization released the video of the Thai striking icon laying down the gauntlet for a potential world title unification clash later this year.
One individual took to the comments section of the aforementioned post, writing:
"This is gonna be a banger of a fight."
Meanwhile, another Instagram user was quite impressed by the fact that Superbon doesn't mind facing Noiri on Japanese soil:
"What a warrior."
Read the rest of the comments below:
Superbon feels hunger to put himself back on the winning track
It's easy to see where Superbon's renewed fire to lace up a pair of eight-ounce gloves comes from.
The 34-year-old legendary striker is eager to bounce back after falling short in his highly anticipated rematch against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 this past January.
Now, Superbon sets his sights on reclaiming dominance by taking out Masaaki Noiri, who captured the interim divisional kickboxing gold with an impressive TKO win over Tawanchai at ONE 172 back in March.