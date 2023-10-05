“A battle of the best food” – Mikey Musumeci says Shinya Aoki fight will determine whether Italian or Japanese food is better

As one of the top grapplers in the world, Mikey Musumeci had made a great name for himself competing in ONE Championship.

Having had the chance to also compete in the United States at the promotion’s first-ever event on U.S. soil at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ always gets a great reception from the fans wherever he is competing.

Since finding a home in the promotion, Musumeci has also embraced Asian culture to the fullest, spending a large amount of his time in the East and surrounding himself in and around it all.

That being said, you can never take the Italian heritage out of a man whose reputation is so closely connected with it.

It’s well known that despite training like an absolute machine and being one of the best grapplers in the world today, Musumeci has a very interesting diet. Eating just one meal a day, the flyweight submission grappling world champion basically lives off of pizza and pasta, eating a big meal but burning it all off with his hours spent on the mat each and every day.

At ONE Fight Night 15, he will compete against combat sports legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling bout.

Ahead of October 6, Mikey Musumeci said that this matchup also represents a battle between the two best cuisines in the world, Italy vs. Japan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he laid down the battle lines and got ready to represent his food of choice:

“Yeah, definitely. I didn't even know that. But yeah, definitely. I'm gonna use that as fuel. Even though Aoki is from Japan, which is like you could argue as like equally good food as Italy. Like those are like top two best food places, right? So this is a battle of the best food. Like you can't go wrong like both sides of this battle have amazing food.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.