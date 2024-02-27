“A big chance he knocks out Brooks with a head kick” – Jeremy Miado predicts highlight-reel win for Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

Former fifth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Jeremy Miado expects Joshua Pacio to leave the Lusail Sports Arena as the divisional king on March 1.

‘The Jaguar,’ who challenges Keito Yamakita in the curtain raiser of ONE 166: Qatar, is in full support of his countryman ahead of a rematch that has been in the making for almost a year and a half.

Speaking exclusively to BJ Penn, Jeremy Miado expects ‘The Passion’ to bring the heat to Jarred Brooks on his way to a spectacular highlight-reel finish.

He said:

“Joshua has already faced him, so I expect that he’s already adjusted to Brooks’ game. I feel like his adjustment will come from his offense. I think there’s a big chance he knocks out Brooks with a head kick.”

Pacio’s below-par striking was among many factors that cost him his 26 pounds of gold against the Mash Fight Team representative when they squared off at ONE 164 in Manila, Philippines, in December 2022.

Although ‘The Monkey God’ adjusted well throughout the fight in the stand-up and grappling exchanges, the 28-year-old failed to string anything together to ruffle Brooks' feathers.

Pacio has since returned to winning ways against Mansur Malachiev, and he vows to make more adjustments to his arsenal and live up to his nickname as ‘The Rematch King’ when ONE 166: Qatar gets underway.

Jeremy Miado needs a win against Yamakita

On his end, Jeremy Miado will need to ace his next assignment on the global stage of ONE after suffering consecutive defeats in his last two outings.

After capping a four-fight win streak against ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022, ‘The Jaguar’ went down to Mansur Malachiev and Lito Adiwang in 2023.

In Yamakita, the Filipino fighter faces a grappling specialist who is looking to bounce back from defeat after going down to Bokang Masunyane at ONE 165 this past January.

However, if Jeremy Miado can keep the action on the feet, there’s every chance that he could walk away with another knockout and maintain his 100 percent finish rate under the promotional banner.

ONE 166: Qatar will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on March 1.