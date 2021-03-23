'A big fight for my legacy' - Stipe Miocic isn't overlooking a fight against Jon Jones but remains focused on Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is aware of Jon Jones' presence in the heavyweight division. However, the reigning heavyweight champion isn't concerned about his next potential opponent and is concentrating on dealing with Francis Ngannou.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Stipe Miocic made it clear that he is completely focused on Ngannou for his fight this weekend. At this moment in time, UFC 260 is all that Miocic cares about.

“Right now all I’m worried about is the fight coming up with Francis. That’s all I care about. I’m not going to worry about Jon Jones until I take care of business.”

Stipe Miocic said that a fight against Jones is definitely important for his legacy. However, the baddest man on the planet is looking forward to the task at hand, and that is to beat Francis Ngannou this weekend at the UFC APEX.

“No question [Jon Jones is a big fight for my legacy], definitely but all I’m worried about is Francis. That’s all I care about. The task at hand right now. He’s the only one.”

Bones is expected to face the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou II and could challenge for the UFC heavyweight title later this year.

The fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou could be a lot closer this time around

Stipe Miocic will face off against Francis Ngannou with his heavyweight belt on the line this weekend. In their previous meeting, Miocic put on an absolute clinic and dealt with the threat of Ngannou with poise and immaculate technique.

However, UFC 260 could end up being a completely different fight. Since their first meeting inside the Octagon, Ngannou has gone on a tear in the heavyweight division. The Predator has knocked out every other top contender in brutal fashion.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic lost the UFC heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier but managed to successfully regain the belt from the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Miocic also defended his title against DC and will be heading into UFC 260 aiming to add another big win to his resume.