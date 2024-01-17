"A big knockout" - Michael 'Venom' Page aims to "bring an untold story to the UFC" through an all-UK title fight against Leon Edwards

Michael 'Venom' Page has big aspirations after joining the UFC roster as he is targeting an all-U.K. title fight against Leon Edwards.

The former Bellator welterweight title challenger will be making his long-awaited octagon debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299, which is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida on March 9.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, the charismatic striker expressed interest in being a part of a massive stadium event in the U.K., adding that he envisions standing across from Edwards inside the octagon. He said:

"I want [to] give a big knockout, a big knockout, and then let's go for the belt. Hopefully Leon's still got the belt. I definitely believe he can still have the belt. We can sell out a stadium, we can make so much noise together. Sell out a stadium in the U.K. and just bring an untold story to the UFC." [13:36 - 13:53]

'Rocky' most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington to retain his title at UFC 296. Meanwhile, 'MVP' will be looking to make a statement that he belongs in the UFC and silence the doubters who overlook his Bellator career.

It will be interesting to see how Page performs in his promotional debut and whether an impressive win over Holland will lead to a rapid ascension up the welterweight rankings and an eventual clash with Edwards.

Check out the full interview below:

Michael 'Venom' Page opens up about dealing with added emotions to put on entertaining UFC debut

Michael 'Venom' Page recently opened up about dealing with the added pressure to live up to the fans' expectations and put on an entertaining UFC debut. However, during the aforementioned interview, he said he wasn't bothered by it and was looking to feed off that energy at UFC 299. He said:

"Nobody else could pressure me cause I put too much on myself anyway... I know my style is by itself without even adding any of the KOs and anything in there is super entertaining for everybody to watch." [9:58 - 10:12]

Check out the video of Michael 'Venom' Page's knockouts in Bellator below: