“A big milestone for me” - Johan Ghazali on how six-figure ONE Championship contract keeps him dedicated to his craft

The $100,000 contract that Johan Ghazali received from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was a massive milestone for the Malaysian-American phenom.

After cutting his teeth on ONE's Friday Fights series inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with four straight victories — three by way of knockout — 'Jojo' received his first big contract with the promotion and subsequently made his Prime Video debut on Dec. 8, 2023.

Stepping inside the ring with Edgar Tabares, Ghazali delivered perhaps his greatest performance, yet, KO'ing his opponent in a stunning 36 seconds.

Trending

Next, he'll look to add a sixth straight win when he squares off with Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on Friday night, June 7.

In a recent interview with Flash Sukan, Ghazali looked back on the moment he received his first contract with ONE and how it allowed him to focus on improving his skills in the art of eight limbs. He said:

"The US$100,000 contract offer that I received was a big milestone for me to continue my progression. I love Muay Thai so much, so there is no issue for me to continue staying disciplined and working hard during training to prepare for anyone."

Johan Ghazali ready for his toughest test yet at ONE 167

Though Johan Ghazali has looked nothing short of impressive since his promotional debut, 'Jojo' faces his toughest test to date when he goes toe-to-toe with Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

As a former five-time WMF world champion, Nguyen has proven himself as a fighter who can compete under pressure.

Not only that, 'No.1' immediately made a name for himself on martial arts' biggest stage with impressive back-to-back KOs against Yuta Watanabe and Azwan Che Wil.

However, he will be looking to bounce back after suffering a brutal second-round knockout loss against 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE Fight Night 17 late last year.

Who leaves Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand with another big win on their resume?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.