“A big motivation for me” - Kongthoranee Sor Sommai can’t help but be inspired by Nabil Anane’s rise

28-year-old Muay Thai phenom Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand can't help but take inspiration from fellow youngster, 20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane.

The six-foot-four-inch Anane made history last January, when he knocked out Scotland's 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo in just one round to be crowned the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Anane has had a storybook rise through the world's largest martial arts organization, and Kongthoranee hopes he can do the same.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Sor Sommai representative told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Having the flyweight title vacated was a big motivation for me. I want to park in this empty parking lot, especially after I saw Nabil win the interim belt. I was happy for him and want to do the same."

Kongthoranee eyes the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, left behind by none other than 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon himself. And if he can get past his next opponent, there is a very real possibility he could be competing for ONE Championship gold very soon.

However, beating a legend will be no easy task.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai ready to face legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will welcome former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama to the flyweight Muay Thai division in his next fight.

The two set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 28 as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.