"A bonafide finisher!" - UFC world showers Charles Oliveira with well-earned accolades after incredible comeback knockout of Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira made a thunderous return to winning ways in the co-main event of UFC 289 against Beneil Dariush. Oliveira took just four minutes and ten seconds of the very first round to finish No.4 ranked contender Dariush.

The No.1 contender further cemented his place as the foremost challenger to Islam Makhachev's lightweight title by beating the only remaining fighter from the top five contenders in the division.

Fellow UFC athletes and mixed martial artists reacted to Oliveira's win. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"Gutted for Dariush. Should’ve had a title shot already. But congrats on a HUGE statement from Oliveira! He is a bonafide finisher!"

"And just like that, Oliveira is back!! Huge statement and surely earns his rematch against Islam"

"What an amazing performance and exactly how you bounce back from a tough loss. Charles is an inspiration to all fighters out there."

Oliveira's power was also praised.

"Man Charles got bricks in his hands"

Other fighters weighed in on Oliveira's challenger status in the lightweight division.

"Wow Charles beat all top5 porra"

"amazing win for Charles Oliveira but i truly think style wise Beneil Dariush has a better chance against Islam Makhachev."

Beneil Dariush was also offered words of support and encouragement.

"Head up Benny you the man"

Oliveira's post-fight octagon interview included a call-out to the champion and his sentiments were reaffirmed on Twitter:

"I agree with Charles. He’s the champ. Islam and du Bronx that needs to be next"

"Charles speaks English now"

Fans and journalists were also in awe of the former champion's performance.

"Do Bronx! The contender killer! Big performance on the big stage."

Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ @lthomasnews Damn. Pretty triumphant performance for Oliveira. What a stoppage. Another crazy good name to his resume. Damn. Pretty triumphant performance for Oliveira. What a stoppage. Another crazy good name to his resume.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: Islam Makhachev responds to 'do Bronx' declaring himself champion

Charles Oliveira followed up his incredible win with an octagon interview to match it; by speaking in English for the first time.

Oliveira declared himself the champion and thanked the fans for their support:

“Hello Vancouver! Hello Canada! I thank [you] so much, I thank [you] for support. Hey, Charles Oliveira! The champion has a name, Charles Oliveira brother!”

Check out his interview below:

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev reacted on Twitter by congratulating 'do Bronx' but maintained that he was still the top dog in the lightweight division.

He wrote:

"Congrats Charles. But still there’s levels in this game [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]"

Check out his tweet below:

