A bruised-up Ebanie Bridges' immediate ringside reaction to Miyo Yoshida loss as she hands over her belt [VIDEO]

Ebanie Bridges returned to the squared circle this past weekend to take on Miyo Yoshida. While she was initially set to take on Avril Mathie on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, Mathie had to pull out of the fight because of an injury.

Bridges entered the bout against Yoshida as a massive favorite. However, the fight told a different story altogether, as the Japanese fighter was able to get the better of her opponent. The fight went the distance, and Yoshida was declared the winner by a unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93.

This is only the second time that Ebanie Bridges has lost inside the squared circle. She was last defeated by Shannon Courtenay back in April 2021. However, the loss against Yoshida is bound to have hurt more as 'The Blond Bomber' lost her IBF women's bantamweight title as well.

This was quite evident in her facial expression and demeanor immediately after the decision was announced. Bridges looked devasted and gutted as her belt was taken away from her by Yoshida.

Take a look at her immediate reaction below:

Ebanie Bridges broke up with her boyfriend of 10 years for boxing

Just like any other boxer or sportsperson, Ebanie Bridges has also made a lot of sacrifices. This included leaving her home country, Australia, to train in the U.K. Moreover, she also had to break up with her boyfriend, whom she was dating for ten years.

Speaking about her ex-boyfriend during an interview with Boxing King Media, Bridges said:

"I mean he's a beautiful boyfriend, on paper like perfect, like anyone's dream man, except not for what I was doing and what I need to do. He didn't like the spotlight, he was very shy. A lot of money, a beautiful family, everything like that you'd want."

Furthermore, Bridges spoke about how she did not expect her boyfriend at the time to move to the U.K. along with her. She said:

"But it just wasn't what I needed for my career, I didn't expect him to give up his whole life to follow me over to the UK where he has nothing. He has a beautiful family, beautiful home and so it was more about you know, I love him so much that he deserves better."

Catch her comments in the video below (28:11):