"Conor McGregor ruined your star girl" - Fans rip into Ebanie Bridges for losing title to short-notice underdog Miyo Yoshida 

Ebanie Bridges came into her short-notice fight against Miyo Yoshida as the prohibitive betting favorite. However, when the final bell rang, the Japanese fighter claimed the IBF women's bantamweight title via a convincing unanimous decision win.

It looks like the Australian's loss has gone down well with her fans. In the aftermath of the defeat, fight fans flooded social media criticizing Bridges while speculating potential reasons for the 'Blonde Bomber's' lackluster performance.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@BoxingETC wrote:

"Conor McGregor ruined your star girl."

@deebestdeals had this to say:

"To OnlyF*ns it is."

@BillyD0421 asked Ebanie Bridges:

"Guess you can't get out and go for a run in the mornings in silk lingerie."

@bealolufc opined:

"That's what happens when you prioritize OnlyF*ns over boxing."

@JPH1989FY2 had this to say:

"Makes more money on OnlyF*ns@EddieHearn Bin her off pal."

@MakeitRain478 wrote:

"Ebanie [is] too busy worrying about OF, partying with Conor & too busy with picking which outfit to wear for the weigh-ins, instead of getting better."

@mrktck opined:

"Yeah, that's what happens when you flash your t**s for lots of doe on OnlyF*ns. The hunger dies. She no longer needs money from boxing. She is technically c**p anyway."

Screenshots courtesy @@MatchroomBoxing on X

Ebanie Bridges gives a shout-out to Conor McGregor's brand

Ebanie Bridges maintains a close relationship with UFC star Conor McGregor and has been one of the prominent celebrity proponents of the Irishman's beverage brand, Forged Irish Stout.

So it was no surprise when she gave a unique shout-out to the liquor brand in the lead-up to her fight against Miyo Yoshida. During the weigh-ins for the event, the Blonde Bomber' sported a tattoo of the brand on her abdomen. Furthermore, she penned an appreciatory post for the company on X.

Expand Tweet

The 37-year-old has made similar shout-outs in the past for OnlyF*ns, where she is one of the platform's leading contender creators.