Ebanie Bridges invites fans to win a date with her partnership with Conor McGregor's brand, 'The Notorious' responds

Women's IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has partnered up with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor's new liquor brand, Forged Irish Stout.

At the recent Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight, Bridges and McGregor were spotted arriving at the arena together. Notably, the Aussie wore an outfit with the liquor brand's logo.

Recently she made the partnership apparent in an Instagram announcement as the world-champion boxer invited her fans to win a date night with her. Her post read:

"WIN a Date with me for you and a friend thanks to @forgedirishstout at The Black Forge Inn, home of @thenotoriousmma."

McGregor was quick to respond to the announcement, commenting:

"Just gorgeous 😍"

Image courtesy @ebanie_bridges on Instagram

Fans looking forward to taking advantage of this offer must like the post, tag the friend they plan to take on the date, and follow Bridges and Forged Irish Stout on Instagram.

The new liquor brand is just the tip of McGregor's business empire. 'The Notorious' also has stakes in various other business endeavors.

He owns the media network TheMacLife; he collaborated with fashion designer David August to create the men's lifestyle brand, August McGregor. In 2018 he created the Irish Whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, to name a few.

'The Notorious' has been away from active completion since suffering a leg injury at UFC 264 in 2021. He is scheduled to make his octagon return later this year or early 2024 in a fight against Michael Chandler.

Watch: Anthony Joshua drink Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout after win

Boxing fans got to see Anthony Joshua of old when he delivered a sensational knockout over Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena in London earlier this month.

During the post-fight celebration in the ring, Conor McGregor rushed in with a pint of Forged Irish Stout and offered it to the former unified heavyweight champion.

'AJ' readily accepted the offer and took a few sips of the beverage, undoubtedly a great marketing moment for the still green liquor brand.

Watch Anthony Joshua drink Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout below:

During his post-fight press conference, Joshua spoke about the peculiar celebration saying:

"I want a crate load shipped to Meriden, Badger Pub... I want a crate load of free Forged shipped to the Badger pub in Meriden. All the locals will be very, very happy."

Catch Anthony Joshua's comments below: