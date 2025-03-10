“A chance to fight for a title” - Undefeated Shamil Erdogan says he’s the rightful contender after chilling finish of Gilberto Galvao

Turkish juggernaut Shamil Erdogan raced to his fourth straight knockout victory in ONE Championship last week. He now wants a world title shot next, and it does not matter if it is at middleweight or light heavyweight.

The 34-year-old Dagestani fighter made it clear following his 41-second TKO win at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on March 7 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Erdogan shared during the in-ring interview after his win:

"I don’t care who I have to fight next. I’m asking the league, I’m asking Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] to give me a chance to fight for a title."

Check out what he had to say below:

At ONE Fight Night 29, Shamil Erdogan made it a short night for BJJ legend Gilberto Galvao in their light heavyweight MMA clash with some ferocious ground and pound, punctuated by telling knee strikes to the head that his opponent could not recover from.

It was his fourth straight KO win in as many matches for the Kremost Fight Club standout since joining ONE Championship in 2023.

The win also solidified his standing as a bona-fide contender in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, which is incidentally both ruled by Russian champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Shamil Erdogan appreciative of ONE Championship after earning another performance bonus

Apart from scoring a fourth straight KO win at ONE Fight Night 29, Shamil Erdogan also earned his second $50,000 performance bonus in a row from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

It was an incentive that he made sure to give thanks for, highlighting it was indicative of the organization's thrust of looking after its athletes.

Erdogan told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview following his victory:

"Thank you, Mr. Chatri. He takes care of us fighters, and I'm very happy to represent this organization."

Shamil Erdogan earned his first $50,000 performance bonus in his last match in February in Qatar, where he knocked out former double ONE world champion Aung La N Sang in just 28 seconds.

