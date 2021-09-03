"A classic bro!" - Conor McGregor showcases his support for Drake following the release of his new album Certified Lover Boy

Conor McGregor has showcased his support towards rapper Drake following the release of his new music album, Certified Lover Boy. Taking to Instagram, McGregor wrote that Drake's new album is a classic and also mentioned how the Irishman was on his way to Delilah to play the songs on blast.

In his Instagram post, Conor McGregor shared the cover art for Drake's album. The Irishman also shared a couple of images of himself with the Canadian artist. One of the images shared by McGregor features him and Drake in the lead-up to the UFC 229 pay-per-view, where the rapper is seen with the Irish flag draped around him.

Here's Conor McGregor's post regarding Certified Lover Boy:

In the lead-up to Conor McGregor's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Irishman was accompanied to the weigh-ins by Drake. UFC 229 wasn't the only occasion when Drake was involved with the UFC.

Drake has previously name-dropped former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in his 2018 album release Scorpion. The Canadian rapper has also compared him to Conor McGregor's arch-rival Nate Diaz in the past.

Prior to the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drake suggested he drew motivation from Israel Adesanya.

He wrote:

'Izzy my motivation,' in response to a comment from the UFC middleweight champion.

Check out the Instagram exchange between Drake and Israel Adesanya:

The exchange between Israel Adesanya and Drake

Conor McGregor aiming for a strong comeback after gruesome injury at UFC 264

Conor McGregor injured his leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The former UFC double champion is on his road to recovery and has been sharing images of his intense training and rehabilitation process.

The Irishman will be hoping for a strong comeback once recovered. It remains to be seen what the UFC has next in store for McGregor. With Poirier reportedly set to fight for the title next, Conor McGregor could fight Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh