Nate Diaz responds to Daniel Cormier saying it's time for McGregor vs. Diaz 3

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier believes it's about time Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ran it back to complete the trilogy of their rivalry.

However, Diaz recently pointed out the biggest obstacle to making the fight happen. The Stockton native stated the obvious by leaving a comment on ESPN's Instagram post that said:

"Bruh he can’t walk wtf?"

Nate Diaz leaves a comment about Daniel Cormier's take

This comes after Cormier put forth the idea of a third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the latest episode of his DC & RC podcast. Cormier explained:

"These are the two best talkers, these guys have the great story, they have the rivalry – these two need to fight. It's time for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to get back into the octagon and fight for a third time."

Of course, Diaz was exaggerating with his comments as McGregor could do more than just walk with his previously injured leg. The Irishman was recently seen performing physical activity in the gym, a positive sign of his rapid healing process.

Nonetheless, the soonest McGregor is allowed to compete in the octagon is January 2022 as it's when the Irishman's medical suspension will end.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3:

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz trade jabs on Twitter

Conor McGregor recently reignited his feud with former rival Nate Diaz. The Irishman hinted at the possibility of his return fight being against Diaz by posting a photo of their face-off on Twitter. The Stockton native caught wind of the callout and responded with some fighting words.

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

The popular octagon badboy responded by telling McGregor to refrain from mentioning his name as he is still in recovery. Diaz wrote:

“Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin sh**? we talk later”

The clapback sparked a series of tweets between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. The welterweight star even took things further by branching out to Instagram to continue trolling McGregor.

Stay up to date with anything & everything UFC. Follow Sportskeeda MMA on Facebook. Don't miss out!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh