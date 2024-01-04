"A clear shot to the title" - Featherweight contender calls out Max Holloway for potential title eliminator clash

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was recently called out by fellow contender Josh Emmett in a video uploaded to social media.

In the video, Emmett, currently ranked No. 6 in the featherweight division, stated his intent to challenge for the title. He claimed that Holloway was the best opponent to prove himself against.

He said:

"You know, everyone's been asking me what's next? I want a clear shot to the title. The best path there is fighting the number one contender and that's Max Holloway."

Fans in the comments welcomed the matchup but were skeptical of Emmett getting a result against 'Blessed.' Emmett fought thrice in 2023 but had only one victory to show for it.

Josh Emmett recently spoke on the Jaxxon Podcast about his passionate quest for the title and why he wants to take on Max Holloway next.

Emmett admitted that Holloway was the toughest opponent he could take on and that besting the former champion would result in a huge boost for his title hopes. Incidentally, Holloway has multiple defenses against various top contenders in the division but is yet to face Emmett.

"I want to get back to that title, that’s my goal. ’I’m going to do whatever it takes to become a world champion, and I want to fight someone in front of me. In my opinion, the clearest shot to the title – and it would be the toughest fight as well – give me Max Holloway. He’s the No. 1 contender," Emmett said.

"I think it’s the right fight at the right time. That’s what I want. He was a phenomenal champion in and out of the octagon. He’s a huge name, and he’s cleared out the entire division. He’s fought everyone but me. Let’s do it."

Emmett also spoke about his difficult 2023 where he also lost out the interim title to Yair Rodriguez and suffered another loss against Ilia Topuria. He notably managed to salvage the year with a win against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296.

"I had a tough year. I fought for the interim title earlier this year, then I had a tough fight [against Topuria] and he’s fighting for the title. I just wanted to get back in the win column. I didn’t give a damn who was in front of me."

