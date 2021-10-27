"A cold-blooded computer" - Jorge Masvidal says Petr Yan is one of his favorite fighters to watch

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he is a huge fan of Petr Yan's fighting skills. 'Gamebred' heaped praise on the former UFC bantamweight champion, saying that he has loved watching Yan fight since the Russian joined the promotion.

During a recent appearance on the Punchin' In podcast, Jorge Masvidal compared Petr Yan's fight IQ to that of a computer. Masvidal further believes Yan is one of the most complete fighters in the UFC. Masvidal also praised the Russian's mental fortitude.

"Petr is one of my favorite guys, period. [I like to] watch fights since his first fights in the UFC... I love this guy. A computer, a cold-blooded computer. Can wrestle, can strike, can grapple, great gas and he's mentally tough as it gets. You're not breaking that guy bro. Anybody can get caught but that guy is not breaking."

What's next for Petr Yan and Jorge Masvidal?

Petr Yan is set to take on Cory Sandhagen in an explosive bantamweight encounter for the interim title at the upcoming UFC 267 pay-per-view. Yan was initially set to fight Aljamain Sterling in a rematch at UFC 267, but 'Funk Master' was forced to pull out due to injury.

The winner of the fight between Yan and Sandhagen will challenge Sterling in a title-unification bout down the line.

Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, is set to face Leon Edwards in a much-awaited grudge match at UFC 269 in December. Edwards and Masvidal infamously got into a physical altercation backstage at UFC Fight Night 147. 'Rocky' interrupted Masvidal's interview after his win against Darren Till, which did not go down well with 'Gamebred'.

Masvidal walked up to Edwards and landed a slick combination to the face, cutting the Englishman above the eye. The Florida native later described the combination as a 'three-piece with soda.'

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Two years later, the pair have finally been booked to fight each other in a much-anticipated welterweight clash at UFC 269. With a win, Edwards could secure a well-deserved title shot should Kamaru Usman retain his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

