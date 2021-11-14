A comparison of Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev's last 10 opponents reveals a glaring difference

Lately, there has been a lot of debate on whether Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev should be next in line to get a crack at the UFC lightweight title. Both men have performed brilliantly in their most recent fights and believe they should be afforded top-contender status.

Reigning champion Charles Oliveira and No.1-ranked contender Dustin Poirier are set to do battle next month at UFC 269. Both Makhachev and Gaethje are vying to fight the winner of that fight next.

Let's take a look at the last 10 fights for both men inside the octagon to understand who is likelier to fight for the title first. Makhachev is currently on an incredible nine-fight win streak, having lost just one fight out of his last 10. Gaethje, on the other hand, has won seven out of his last 10 fights.

His losses came against Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov respectively. However, there's one glaring difference between Gaethje and Makhachev's last 10 fights. While Makhachev has fought one top 10-ranked contender in his last 10 fights, Gaethje has fought nine top 10-ranked opponents, including former champion Khabib.

Makhachev's UFC 267 clash against Dan Hooker was the first time he fought a top 10-ranked opponent inside the octagon. While he is on an impressive win streak, it can be argued that he needs to beat a few more contenders to get the title shot.

Justin Gaethje has fought and defeated a host of top contenders and, due to that, should probably be fighting for the title next.

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight I respect @TeamKhabib but giving @Justin_Gaethje a shot over @MAKHACHEVMMA is only right , Islam fought 1 ranked opp to stay 9-0 .Justin fought 4 champions and a Legend in DC to be 6-3. Only One road was more honest and true. Truth always Wins . I’d rather b 6-3 👍🏻🙏🏼 I respect @TeamKhabib but giving @Justin_Gaethje a shot over @MAKHACHEVMMA is only right , Islam fought 1 ranked opp to stay 9-0 .Justin fought 4 champions and a Legend in DC to be 6-3. Only One road was more honest and true. Truth always Wins . I’d rather b 6-3 👍🏻🙏🏼

Justin Gaethje looks forward to fighting Islam Makhachev down the line

If he gets the next shot at the title and subsequently becomes champion, Justin Gaethje is willing to make his first title defense against Islam Makhachev. Speaking to MMA Fighting, 'The Highlight' said he's looking forward to fighting Makhachev and will offer him a title shot when he becomes champion.

"Of course, yeah, I'll let him go first if he gets the spot. I'll beat one of these guys and I'll allow him to go first, so f*** yeah I'm looking forward to that."

Check out Justin Gaethje's interview with MMA Fighting below:

