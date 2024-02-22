“A completely different ball game” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani on facing Muay Thai specialist Mehdi Zatout in a boxing match 

Ahead of his ONE Championship debut at ONE 166, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is excited to be taking on a unique challenge in his career.

The undefeated boxer is set to make a big step up in the promotion by competing on ONE’s Qatar debut at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Standing across from him, with the two men competing in a catchweight boxing contest, will be Mehdi Zatout.

Zatout is an experienced Muay Thai striker who has six bouts under his belt under the ONE Championship banner.

Unwilling to take his opponent for granted, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is expecting an unorthodox approach from his opponent due to his background.

He told ONE Championship that his opponent's less-than-conventional approach will make him difficult to gauge and predict. He said:

“It’s a completely different ball game. He’s going to come in unexpectedly, throwing wild, crazy punches. So, I do expect him to do some unexpected stuff. I just hope he doesn’t kick me.”

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani will be looking to steal the show

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani will undoubtedly want to make a huge impact on his ONE Championship debut with the opportunity that has come his way.

Competing in Qatar in a boxing match with the promotion would have never been on the cards for his career but now that it is happening, he will look to grab it with both hands.

Given Zatout’s track record whenever he steps inside the ring, this match-up is sure to deliver for all the fans in Qatar and those watching around the world.

The card may be topped with three top-drawer world championship contests but you can be sure that some highlights will be produced earlier on in the night.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.