“A completely different level” - Yuki Yoza acknowledges tough challenges ahead following debut win vs Elbrus Osmanov

Yuki Yoza talked about the "tough road" ahead after winning his ONE Championship debut.

Ad

On May 23, Yoza, a training partner of Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri, fought under the ONE banner for the first time at ONE Friday Fights 109.

The former K-1 world champion looked impressive in his debut, defeating Elbrus Osmanov by unanimous decision in a bantamweight kickboxing bout.

Yoza shared post-fight footage on his YouTube channel and had this to say:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He was incredibly strong. This was the strongest opponent. It's definitely a different level. A completely different level. Seriously. He's not ranked, but I think he's probably the type of fighter who could easily be ranked. I mean, there are only fighters like that here, so it's rewarding, but it's a tough road."

Ad

Trending

Yuki Yoza was another highly anticipated Japanese signing for ONE Championship. The 27-year-old joins flyweight kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa and interim featherweight kickboxing title holder Masaak Noiri, who were featured in Yoza's corner at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Watch Yoza's entire post-fight YouTube video below:

Ad

Yuki Yoza believes he can become ONE world champion in 2025

Yuki Yoza joined the ONE bantamweight kickboxing division run by undisputed world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The stacked division also features Wei Rui, former flyweight champion Ilias Ennahachi, Petchtanong, former bantamweight champion Hiroki Akimoto, Superlek, and more.

During the previously mentioned YouTube video, Yoza had this to say about potentially conquering the division later this year:

Ad

"So, it's really just the beginning. I think from now on, many more competitors will probably stand in front of me. I want to sell my name more widely around the world for everyone. I'm thinking of taking the belt this year, so please look forward to it. Thank you very much."

Jonathan Haggerty defended his bantamweight kickboxing throne for the first time against Wei Rui in February. Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Haggerty could be matched up against number two-ranked Ilias Ennahachi next time out.

Ad

Meanwhile, Yuki Yoza validated his world title potential in his ONE debut and might be matched up against a top contender for his sophomore appearance.

Watch highlights of Yoza's ONE debut below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.