“A completely different level” - Yuki Yoza acknowledges tough challenges ahead following debut win vs Elbrus Osmanov

Yuki Yoza talked about the "tough road" ahead after winning his ONE Championship debut.
On May 23, Yoza, a training partner of Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri, fought under the ONE banner for the first time at ONE Friday Fights 109.
The former K-1 world champion looked impressive in his debut, defeating Elbrus Osmanov by unanimous decision in a bantamweight kickboxing bout.
Yoza shared post-fight footage on his YouTube channel and had this to say:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"He was incredibly strong. This was the strongest opponent. It's definitely a different level. A completely different level. Seriously. He's not ranked, but I think he's probably the type of fighter who could easily be ranked. I mean, there are only fighters like that here, so it's rewarding, but it's a tough road."
Yuki Yoza was another highly anticipated Japanese signing for ONE Championship. The 27-year-old joins flyweight kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa and interim featherweight kickboxing title holder Masaak Noiri, who were featured in Yoza's corner at ONE Friday Fights 109.
Watch Yoza's entire post-fight YouTube video below:
Yuki Yoza believes he can become ONE world champion in 2025
Yuki Yoza joined the ONE bantamweight kickboxing division run by undisputed world champion Jonathan Haggerty.
The stacked division also features Wei Rui, former flyweight champion Ilias Ennahachi, Petchtanong, former bantamweight champion Hiroki Akimoto, Superlek, and more.
During the previously mentioned YouTube video, Yoza had this to say about potentially conquering the division later this year:
"So, it's really just the beginning. I think from now on, many more competitors will probably stand in front of me. I want to sell my name more widely around the world for everyone. I'm thinking of taking the belt this year, so please look forward to it. Thank you very much."
Jonathan Haggerty defended his bantamweight kickboxing throne for the first time against Wei Rui in February. Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Haggerty could be matched up against number two-ranked Ilias Ennahachi next time out.
Meanwhile, Yuki Yoza validated his world title potential in his ONE debut and might be matched up against a top contender for his sophomore appearance.
Watch highlights of Yoza's ONE debut below: