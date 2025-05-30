“The atmosphere and feel were just amazing” - Yuki Yoza left mesmerized after fighting in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium

27-year-old Japanese kickboxing icon and former regional titleholder Yuki Yoza was absolutely thrilled to have made his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization last week.
Yoza stepped into the ONE Championship ring for the very first time at ONE Friday Fights 109 in Bangkok and impressed with a vintage performance. He went the distance with Russian stalwart 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov, but dazzled from start to end with unorthodox strikes and quick combinations.
Speaking on his own official YouTube channel, Yoza talked about the feeling of competing in the historic Lumpinee Stadium in front of a packed house of screaming Thai fans.
The Japanese fighter said:
"The atmosphere and feel were just amazing. One kick and the crowd would go crazy, so in that sense, I think we put on a match that the Friday crowd really enjoyed."
Yoza also said his opponent was no easy matchup:
"There was the tension from it being my ONE debut fight. My opponent was also a really strong fighter, so there was pressure from that too. I was tired in many ways. But it's the best. I was able to win. I was aiming for a bonus, but I'll settle for this!"
Needless to say, fans would absolutely love to see Yuki Yoza back in action sooner rather than later.
Yuki Yoza makes bold promise to his legions of fans: "I will definitely take the ONE belt, so please keep watching"
Yuki Yoza has golden dreams in ONE Championship, and he's already creeping up into the world title conversation.
Ultimately, Yoza fully expects to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai throne in short order, and says he wants to upgrade his game by learning and understanding more techniques.
He told ONE Championship:
"From now on, I want to defeat the well-known fighters one by one. I will definitely take the ONE belt, so please keep watching."
