UFC champion Stipe Miocic takes both his jobs equally seriously. Along with being the king of the UFC heavyweight division, Stipe Miocic also happens to be a firefighter and with just over a couple of weeks to go before his much-anticipated trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier in their highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 252, the former has revealed that he has been working shifts as a firefighter.

Stipe Miocic’s firefighting job is no secret and though many people raised doubts about whether he can balance that role alongside being one of the best fighters in combat sports history. Either way, it looks like Stipe Miocic is well prepared and very confident about beating Cormier in the third fight and closing the rivalry once and for all.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi took to Twitter to reveal that Stipe Miocic is still taking on shifts as a firefighter.

Had a chat today with Stipe Miocic’s fire captain, Ken Papesh. I asked him when Miocic’s last shift was at the firehouse before UFC 252. His answer: “What do you mean? He’s working tomorrow night.” — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 29, 2020

Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic via TKO in their first fight back in 2018, but last year, Stipe Miocic got a taste of redemption as he finished Cormier in the fourth round to reclim his UFC Heavyweight Championship. Speaking to ESPN recently, Cormier explained the mistakes he made in the rematch. (transcript via MMA Fighting).

“I think it’s more pronounced because I want to win so badly and I feel like I just fumbled so bad. I fumbled really bad last time. I fumbled in a lot of ways. I was so distracted with everything going on in my life and I was so focused on coaching and all these other things that I kind of just fumbled. I fumbled bad and I wasn’t prepared as I needed to and I got tired. Like, I got tired. I can admit it. I got tired. He hit me with those shots in the end, he hurt me to the body and he hurt me to the head and I didn’t react because my body couldn’t react because I was so tired, and I will not allow that to happen again. If he ever finds a way to hurt me, I need to fight back like I did in every other instance in my entire life. I didn’t do that last time and it sits with me every single day.”