“A different breed” - Jeremy Pacatiw ready to make a statement by beating undefeated fighter Ibragim Dauev

Jeremy Pacatiw is excited to show his skills against Ibragim Dauev.

In July 2021, Pacatiw made his ONE Championship debut, defeating Chen Rui by unanimous decision. Seven months later, the Filipino superstar suffered his lone promotional defeat against now-bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade.

Pacatiw has since fought twice, bouncing back with consecutive submission wins against Tial Thang (second round) and Wang Shuo (first round).

On February 7, Pacatiw has an opportunity to extend his winning streak when he faces the undefeated Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 28.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Pacatiw mentioned how he faced pure grapplers in other promotions before saying this about Dauev:

"I do believe Dauev is a different breed, so I’m so excited to show my skills and the results of my training."

ONE Fight Night 28, including the bantamweight MMA bout between Jeremy Pacatiw and Ibrahim Dauev, will take place inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Friday's event will air live in U.S. primetime. North American and Canadian viewers can watch the event for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

ONE Fight Night 28 also features Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza (strawweight Muay Thai world title main event), Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event), Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai), Thongpoon vs. Aliff Sor Dechapan (strawweight Muay Thai), and more.

Watch Pacatiw's entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Jeremy Pacatiw plans to hand Ibragim Dauev his first professional MMA loss

Ibragim Dauev first fought under the ONE banner in January 2024, defeating Mark Abelardo by unanimous decision. Dauev extended his professional MMA record to 9-0, making him an intriguing prospect in the bantamweight MMA division.

The 24-year-old Russian's combination of high-level grappling and cardio makes him a dangerous opponent for any bantamweight.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Jeremy Pacatiw has an opportunity to force a setback to Dauev's world title aspirations, furthering his own goals in the process.

The bantamweight division is currently run by Fabricio Andrade, who extended his promotional MMA record to 7-0 with a recent title defense against Kwon Won Il.

