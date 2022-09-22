"He’s able to tweet about penguins and wrestlers from the 80s" - A disappointed Terrance McKinney fires shots at 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson for ignoring his viral tweet

UFC lightweight standout Terrance McKinney expressed his frustration after his pleas were apparently ignored by WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Last week, McKinney tried to reach out to the Hollywood superstar in light of the controversial UFC sponsorship deal with Under Armour and 'The Rock'.

Terrance 'T Wrecks' McKinney @twrecks155 🏾 Hey brotha @TheRock if you're a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe I get it's not your fault or your business doin it to us but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us

According to Bloody Elbow, the partnership will require fighters and their team members to wear the new Project Rock shoes during events. However, the report also indicated that athletes won't be getting a cut from the new deal.

With that in mind, 'T-Wrecks' respectfully called Johnson's attention, urging the WWE Hall of Famer to "support" the fighters on the issue. McKinney's post immediately went viral, but his message ultimately fell on deaf ears.

A disappointed McKinney took to Twitter to write:

"My tweet to the rock about his shoes went viral and Sports Illustrated even wrote an article about it but he never replied to me. At least he’s able to tweet about penguins and wrestlers from the 80s tho."

Terrance 'T Wrecks' McKinney @twrecks155 My tweet to the rock about his shoes went viral and Sports Illustrated even wrote an article about it but he never replied to me. At least he's able to tweet about penguins and wrestlers from the 80s tho 🤷🏽‍♂️

As far as McKinney is concerned, Johnson couldn't possibly have missed his message as he still tweets about trivial things.

It isn't known how much influence Johnson had on the terms of the agreement. But since he’s the face of the brand, McKinney thinks it's only right for 'The Rock' to take a stance.

UFC fighters unhappy with 'The Rock's' shoes

Project Rock shoes made their first appearance on UFC programming during the broadcast of UFC 279. However, they instantly received criticism from the fighters who were asked to represent the brand.

The most notable instance came during Nate Diaz's interview. During a backstage segment with Megan Olivi, the UFC welterweight star raised his leg, showing his Project Rock shoes to the camera. Towards the end of his interview, Diaz said:

"These shoes f***ing suck. Look at these shoes, they made me put this s**t on. F*** these shoes!"

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA

nate diaz reacts to the ufc partnership with dwayne the rock johnson's shoe company. #UFC279 nate diaz reacts to the ufc partnership with dwayne the rock johnson's shoe company. #UFC279https://t.co/EjFvYSvoVG

Meanwhile, heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus has become the latest fighter to provide a fairly damning assessment of the product. Discussing the new sponsorship deal on The AllStar’s UFC Vegas 60 recap show, Daukas said:

"Dude, they f***ing suck. They f***ing suck. They’re f*cking s***ty-a** shoes, man… They are the f***ing worst. Listen, I’m not a big shoe guy… I’ve got like, s***ty New Balances – I’m a dad… I’m not a sneaker guy. These sneakers f***ing suck. They really do suck. They’re uncomfortable, super tight, big – they f***ing suck."

