"A disgrace", "Physiologically damaged goods" - MMA world reacts as Ignacio Bahamondes' triangle choke seemingly sends Jalin Turner into retirement

UFC lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes had an impressive outing at UFC 313. He took on Jalin Turner in a three-round clash on the main card of the event, which took place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bahamondes put on an incredible performance as he submitted Turner via a triangle choke in the opening round of the fight.

Check out the submission victory below:

The fight caught the attention of many fans and fighters in the MMA community, who shared their reactions on social media.

One fan went on to label Turner as 'damaged goods' and claimed that the lightweight was past his prime.

"Jalin Turner is physiologically damaged goods. He is now on the two-loss down slope. He's on the journeyman program. He'll be lucky if EVER becomes a gatekeeper. Officially WASHED."

Dillon Danis took the opportunity to claim that his jiu-jitsu skills were superior to many in the UFC.

"I can't wait to prove my Jiu-Jitsu is another level than anyone watching these fights. It's a disgrace these guys are in the UFC."

Derek Brunson spoke about how 'mentally draining' MMA can be for fighters.

"MMA is most mentally draining sport in the world for sure. Jalin Turner, if this is your last fight, I enjoyed watching you compete."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA world reacts to Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Jalin Turner

While talking to the media in the audience, 'The Tarantula' shared that he was likely going to retire post UFC 313.

MMA journalist John Morgan shared that Turner had been contemplating hanging up the gloves since his loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 300 in April 2024.

After the fight, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who was a part of Bahamondes' corner at UFC 313, uploaded a video on X. In the video, 'La Juala' can be seen expressing his wish to fight Moicano.

